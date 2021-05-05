Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

