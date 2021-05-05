KBC Group NV Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

