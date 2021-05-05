KBC Group NV Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of TOL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 878,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,410,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

