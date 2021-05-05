KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 191.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

