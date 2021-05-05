KBC Group NV Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

