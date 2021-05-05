KBC Group NV Sells 18,629 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

