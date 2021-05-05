KBC Group NV Sells 9,473 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

