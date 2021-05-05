Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Shares Up 1.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.