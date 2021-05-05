Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.72 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,971,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.