KeyCorp Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

