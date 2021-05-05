KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 454.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

