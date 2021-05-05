KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 105474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.