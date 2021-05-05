Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KFRC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.