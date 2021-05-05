Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 390,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.