Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,843,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.