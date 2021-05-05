Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.36. 85,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

