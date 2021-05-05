Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,628. The company has a market capitalization of $683.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.