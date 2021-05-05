Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,970 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.