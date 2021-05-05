Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,970 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
