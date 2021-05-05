Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KCDMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

