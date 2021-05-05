Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KCDMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit