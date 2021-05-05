Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

