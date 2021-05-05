Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

KC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

