Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,112. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

