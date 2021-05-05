Kira Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Kira Network has traded up 16% against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00262019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.98 or 0.01145953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00032514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.02 or 0.00722151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.44 or 0.99462072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

