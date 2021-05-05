KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 69711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.