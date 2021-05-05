KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,767. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

