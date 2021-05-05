Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

