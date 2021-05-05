Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

VTV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.38. 81,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

