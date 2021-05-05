Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

