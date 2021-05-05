Klingman & Associates LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.48. 116,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

