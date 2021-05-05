Klingman & Associates LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.