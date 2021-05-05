Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. 58,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

