Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 27,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

