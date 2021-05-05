Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 3,068,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,500. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.