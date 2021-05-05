Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 over the last three months.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.