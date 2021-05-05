Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 185,113 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

