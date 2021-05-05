Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.76

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

