K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.