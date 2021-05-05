Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 24,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

