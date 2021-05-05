Kyle D. Vann Acquires 10,000 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

