L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

