LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

