LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit