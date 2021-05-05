L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 302,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

