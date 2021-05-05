Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

LAMR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. 505,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $103.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

