Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

