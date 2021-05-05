Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

