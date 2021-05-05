Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE LGI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

