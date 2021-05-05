Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
NYSE LGI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $20.52.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
