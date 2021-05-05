Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,208. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

