Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lazard has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected higher revenues and expenses. The company's cost-control measures are likely to support long-term growth opportunities. Further, a diverse and rising asset under management (AUM) mix is a positive. Company's robust balance sheet with a sound cash and debt balance makes it less likely to default on payment obligations in case of economic downturn. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Significant dependence on overseas revenues and rising net outflows are woes. Sluggish economic growth might hurt merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and volumes, impacting advisory revenues in the quarters ahead.”

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $9,185,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

