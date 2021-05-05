Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 157,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.