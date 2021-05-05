Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.74. 8,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,125. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.75 and a 200-day moving average of $381.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.